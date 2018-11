Along with eating certain foods, yoga can also help you to pass that trapped gas which can be annoying and irritating. This trapped gas can make you feel bloated and give you a tough time. But, opting for yoga will help you to regulate your bowel movements, ease digestion and pass the gas. So, go for these yogasanas for gas relief and stay fit and fine.

You can opt for the wind-relieving pose (pawanmuktasana)

You will be able to relax your abdomen, thighs and hips with the help of this amazing pose. So, you should lie on your back on the ground and try to bring your legs straight up in 90 degrees. Then, you should bend your knees and just bring up your thighs up to your belly. After doing so, try and bring your arms around your legs. Later, you should see to it that you lift your neck and tuck your chin in your chest.

You can opt for seated forward bend (paschimottanasana)

Doing this pose will enhance your digestion and calm you down. Sit on the ground with legs extended and your legs should come in front of you. You should press through heels and draw your toes back toward your shins. When you lengthen your spine you should place your hands alongside your body. Then, you should slowly hinge at your hips and fold forward. You should walk your hands alongside your body. See to it that you rest them on the floor or on your legs. Lift your torso slightly and lengthen your spine, when you inhale. Lower yourself deeper into the pose, while exhaling.

You can opt for two-knee spinal twist pose (supta matsyendrasana)

Doing this can help you to aid your digestion. You should lie on your back on the ground and then bend your knees. Try and bring your legs into your chest. See to it that you extend your arms to the sides along with your palms facing down. Then, with the help of your right hand, press into your right knee.