Push-ups are one of the well-known forms of exercise which can be performed anywhere and helps you get a ripped chest, shoulders and triceps. You can also increase the intensity of your workouts by simply adding a little variation in your push-up techniques. There are various ways to perform push-ups such as one-handed push-up, clap-push-ups, knuckle push-ups among others but they require extreme amount of fitness and skills and must be performed after consulting with an experienced trainer.