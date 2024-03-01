Treat Your Back And Chest Pain With These 3 Simple Exercises; Take A Look

VERIFIED

Find out how you can get relief from your pain without any kind of surgical intervention. (Photo: Freepik)

These exercises target muscle tension and tightness in your chest, promoting relaxation and preventing the formation of new issues.

Experiencing back pain has become a common problem. It happens because of various reasons, mostly to do with lack of exercise, assuming a poor posture and spending long hours confined to a chair, working. Severe back pain, if not treated, can lead to many issues. It can permanently affect your posture and lead to other kinds of pain. Back aches can also make it difficult for you to perform daily tasks like sitting on a chair, lying on the bed, walking, bending to pick something, etc. The good news is that such pains are treatable. Check with a doctor to first assess if the pain is caused by an external factor, or it is led by a poor diet. In any case, Roland Liebscher-Bracht, Germany's most trusted pain specialist and author of several bestselling books on pain treatment, has a solution: exercise. Together with his wife, Dr Petra Bracht, Roland has developed a revolutionary method to treat pain conditions with 'osteo pressure' -- where you press specific points on your body -- and special stretching exercises. The pain is stopped entirely without medication or surgical intervention.

Here are three best exercises for chest and back pain

Exercise 1: Stretching The Thoracic Spine

Take a foam roller. Sit with your bottom on the floor and place the foam roller behind your back. Lie back on the foam roller in such a way that it rests under your thoracic spine. The thoracic spine is found at approximately the same level as the nipples. Make yourself as long as possible and stretch out your legs. Your neck and head will now be on the floor. Check if the foam roller is correctly positioned. If it is right, you will feel some pain in the upper back. Now, take a deep breath and decide whether you have already reached level nine on your personal pain scale. If not, then change your position by moving your upper body back and forth a little, repositioning the foam roller if necessary. Hold your stretch for two minutes, and preferably a little longer. This is all about relaxing your rounded back due to the shortened muscles at the front of your upper body by stretching the muscles in your back. This exercise on the floor will have a muscle-relaxing effect on your thoracic spine.

Exercise 2: Opening The Chest

Place two chairs about as far apart as your two arms can reach. Get into a kneeling position between the two chairs with your legs bent. Fully extend your arms on both sides. First, hold them out horizontally, i.e. at an angle of about 90 degrees, with your palms facing down and resting on the chair seats. Raise your outstretched arms about ten degrees and lean forward. It is important that you hold the same angle while bending forward until your palms once again rest on the chair seats. Stay in position while you inhale and exhale. Next time you exhale, try to bend a little lower. You should then feel a very clear stretch pain in your chest. Breathe in once more, hold the position, and go a little deeper into the stretch the next time you exhale. Continue likewise with each further breathing movement for about 2 minutes. Doing this exercise will stretch the area around your pectoral muscles. Alternative: If you don't want to move your upper body on the floor, you can do the same exercise standing up. Find a free corner of a room and do it. Spread your arms horizontally, place them a little further up and against the two walls forming the corner, and then keep moving your upper body forward.

Exercise 3: Stretching The Diaphragm

Sit upright on a chair. Inhale and exhale deeply. You will notice that your upper body automatically bends forward. Take another deep breath. Blow the air out as hard as you can. While supporting your upper body, allow it to fall forward actively. Let the fall take your body down between your legs to force all the air out of your lungs. Once this movement is complete, close your mouth and pinch your nose. With your nose and mouth still closed, bring your body back upright on the seat. Keep your nose and mouth closed. Keep trying to breathe in until you feel you have no oxygen left in your lungs. Meanwhile, move gently back and forth. Try to complete several repetitions. When you inhale, your diaphragm sinks into the abdominal cavity, and when you exhale, it rises into the chest cavity. If you keep your nose and mouth closed while trying to inhale, you create a vacuum. This uses up all of the residual oxygen in your lungs, allowing your diaphragm to expand even more. This exercise can combat muscular shortening of the diaphragm. You will notice you can breathe much more freely after this, and that your pain has decreased.

"These exercises target muscle tension and tightness in your chest, promoting relaxation and preventing the formation of new issues. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you will not only address existing pain, but also safeguard against future discomfort," said the experts.

TRENDING NOW