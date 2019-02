Esha Gupta is a fitness fanatic and one of the most talented actresseses who is known for her power-packed performances in the movies like ‘Rustom,’ ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Raaz 3,’ and so on. The actress who will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Total Dhamaal,’ swears by Pilates and boxing to stay in top shape. Here, we unravel Esha’s fitness routine for you. So, be strong and powerful like Esha and exercise on the regular basis to keep health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems at bay.

You can see Esha doing a split stretch here. It can help you open your hip flexors. Most people tend to have extremely tight hip flexors owing to sitting in chairs all day without ever taking the time to mindfully stretch them out. Thus, doing a split can help offer one of the deepest openings for this area of the body, and will increase your range of motion faster. Moreover, it is also helpful for you to enhance your joint and muscle health, balance and flexibility.

Esha also opts for Pilates. While doing Pilates you will be able to stretch your muscles and joints. This will help you to improve your muscle and joint health. Not only this, but Pilates can also help you to build a stronger core. Do you know that the core muscles of the body are the deep muscles of the back, abdomen, and pelvic floor? These are the muscles we depend on to support a strong back, good posture, and efficient movement patterns. When your core is strong, the frame of your body is supported. Owing to which your neck and shoulders can relax. Pilates gets your breath and circulation moving. It also helps stimulate your spine and muscles and makes you feel good and energetic as it is a full-body workout.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeKqOUOA5mN/

Not only this, Esha also does boxing which helps her stay healthy. It can help you increase your muscle tone. You will be able to get a toned body due to those repetitive punches you are throwing. You will also be able to battle the bulge. Since, boxing can help you burn around 1,000 calories per session. Yes, it has a calorie-burning effect owing to which you will be able to get back in shape. It is also a full-body exercise. So, when you tend to throw punches a huge number of your body’s muscles are contracting at the same time. This will make your heart work more to pump blood containing oxygen all around your body. It can also pump up your heart rate. Furthermore, it can help you de-stress. Yes, because hitting any stuff can make you feel good. It will reduce the levels of cortisol( a stress hormone) in your body and can make you feel relaxed. So, just get going and start exercising today.