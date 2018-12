Women, do you know that there are an insane amount of benefits of exercising than just fitting into your favourite dress? Yes, you have heard us here! According to the Gastroenterological Society of Australia, exercise can help the intestinal muscles break down food and then, move it through your system properly by strengthening the abdominal muscles and minimizing sluggishness. Staying physically active can help you to prevent muscle loss. Furthermore, research in the field reveals that exercise is an important step in preventing breast cancer because higher levels of estrogen (which is stored in fat) increase your risk. Tons of studies observed that exercising can be beneficial for your skin as well. Regular exercise can help you to improve the blood flow to your skin along with dealing with acne by controlling the production of acne-inducing testosterone hormones like DHEA and DHT. So, what are you waiting for? Get, set and exercise. We brief you about top 6 exercises s which you should never miss!

1: Cycling

Women can suffer from arthritis, obesity, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis as they age, since, their bone mineral density reduces. Hence, cycling can reduce the risk of osteoarthritis by inducing weight loss. Women, you will be amazed to know that steady cycling can burn around 300 calories per hour. Furthermore, it is also a non-load bearing activity, women of any age group can do it. Cycling can be gentle on your joints and may help you to preserve cartilage. It can be helpful for women who suffer from muscle strain, foot problems, knee troubles, back pain or other injuries caused by running walking. Women differ from men in having to cope with the physical and psychological symptoms caused by menstrual periods, going through pregnancy, childbirth and the menopause. Thus, many of the side-effects of these like – weight gain, feeling stressed and tired and so on, can be tackled by regular non-load bearing exercise such as cycling. So, women try to include cycling to your daily fitness routine owing to which you will be able to stay healthy and hearty.

2: Yoga

Yoga is known as a mindfulness technique which involves breathing and physical poses. According to science, yoga can increase mind-body awareness, promote physical movement, and thoughts, and sensations. When compared to men, women, are at risk for experiencing reproductive-related health issues during the childbearing years due to normal physiological hormonal transitions which are linked to the reproductive lifecycle- menstruation, pregnancy and the postpartum period. Before menses, women experience negative emotional and physical symptoms. You may experience emotional symptoms like mood lability and irritability and physical symptoms like fatigue, bloatedness, and breast tenderness. But, the good news is that yoga can help you to relieve all these symptoms by stimulating your parasympathetic nervous system and calming the central nervous system through (relaxation response). Thus, it will help you to destroy your stress and tension. Hence, deep relaxation is important. Moreover, the practising yoga asanas can increase the flow of oxygenated blood to the reproductive organs and tissues, working to ease discomfort linked with cramps, and improve the blood circulation in the body and tackle bloating.

3: Squats

Studies revealed that stretching your body through daily squatting can pump up blood in your body and thus, it can help you to enhance your blood circulation. This can help you to improve your overall well-being and increase the nutrients and oxygen getting to the vital muscles and organs. And ladies, it can also help you bid adieu to that annoying cellulite. Women, if you are looking or the best exercise for toning your booty then you should just swear by squats. Without putting pressure on your back, doing squats regularly can tone your butt.