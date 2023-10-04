Top 10 Healthy Foods You Must Try In Goa

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Are you planning to go to goa anytime soon? The place is one of the most famous coastal state in India which is known for its magnificent beaches, structures in the Portuguese style, and mouthwatering cuisine. Even though Goan food is known for its strong aromas and spices, there are many nutrient-dense options available. Yes, you read that right!
Check out the list of 10 nutritious meals you must try if you're thinking about visiting Goa soon!
Dear healthy peeps, here are the top 10 foods that you can try when in Goa!
You can start your morning with a healthy breakfast option which is light on the stomach. A plate of steamed rice pastry known as "sanna." It is a good source of both protein and carbohydrates and contains fermented rice and coconut milk.
The next one in the line is Poee. This is a type of traditional Goan bread that is made with whole wheat flour. It is a good source of fibre and contains a lot of complex carbohydrates which is great for you when trying to lose weight.
Goa is known for its fish, which are abundant in the state. You can try Goan fish curry. It is a traditional dish made with fresh fish, coconut milk, and spices. This dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein.
The next meal that can be best when you are looking for a healthy option is Prawn balcho. It is a hot meal composed of prawns, fermented prawn paste, and spices. It is a top-notch protein and calcium source.
If you are a vegetarian and looking for a healthy meal option, opt for vegetable xacuti. It is a delicious curry that is made using a mixture of vegetables, coconut milk, and spices. This dish is healthy for a reason -- it is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
The fruit of the kokum tree is used to make the refreshing beverage known as kokum juice. It is a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C.
A natural electrolyte beverage with few calories and sugars is coconut water. The Goan heat makes it important to stay hydrated and refreshed.
Kingfish is a popular seafood dish in Goa. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. So be sure to try goan fish if you want to try something high in omega-3.
Another common seafood option in Goa is prawns. They are an excellent source of calcium and protein.
Fresh vegetables are widely accessible in Goa. The most widely consumed veggies are carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, and spinach. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are abundant in vegetables.
When dining out in Goa, be sure to pick places that provide healthy options. Along with restaurants that provide traditional Goan food with a healthy twist, it's possible to find a lot of vegetarian and vegan options.
Here are some additional recommendations for Goa's healthy diet:
