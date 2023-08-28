Top 10 Foods Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Foods Rich In Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Add these 10 foods in your diet to up Omega-3 fatty acids levels in your body.

Are you someone who has just been diagnosed with omega-3 fatty acid deficiency? This article is for you! But before we dig into the health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids, let us understand what makes omega-3 fats special. Omega-3 fatty acids are an integral part of the cell membranes and a slight deficiency in its content in the body can affect the complete functioning of the cell receptors in these membranes. They help in the making of important hormones that regulate blood clotting, contraction, and relaxation of artery walls, and inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids also bind to receptors in the cells that regulate genetic function. In one word - Omega-3 fatty acids are important for the body to function properly. But what should be done when the body lacks omega-3 fatty acids?

According to Dr. Sabita Mahapatra, Belle Vue Hospitals, "A healthy, balanced diet must include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids. The functioning of your brain is also greatly benefits by omega 3 fatty acids. These polyunsaturated fats provide a number of health advantages. Essential fatty acids include omega-3s."

Since the human body is unable to produce these, they are referred to as essentials because we must obtain them from various plant or animal sources.ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) are the three different forms of omega 3s.

TRENDING NOW

Suffering From Omega-3 Fatty Acid Deficiency? Add These Foods To Your Diet

Here are the top 10 foods that you can add to your diet in case you are suffering from Omega-3 fatty acids:

Salmon

Salmon is one of the foods that contains the most Omega-3 nutrients. In addition to omega-3 fatty acids, it is rich in protein, potassium, magnesium, selenium, and vitamins B-5.

Cod Liver Oil

Vitamins A and D are high in cod liver oil. However, before taking fish oil, be careful to consult a physician because too much of it can have negative effects.

You may like to read

Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with nutrients. They are abundant in magnesium, vitamin E, and copper. When the skin is left on, walnuts are packed with antioxidants.

Caviar

Caviar is one of the amazing meals rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This is undoubtedly a lavish way to consume omega-3 fatty acids.

Tuna

The high level of omega-3 fatty acids in tuna fish may contribute to a decrease in the amount of LDL cholesterol and omega-6 fatty acids that can build up in the heart's arteries.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseed oil is the main component of omega-3 supplements. Flaxseeds have exceptionally high quantities of magnesium and vitamin E.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are one of the most well-known sources of omega-3. They are a great source of calcium, manganese, and phosphorus. They are incredibly rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The next time you make a smoothie, add some chia seeds to it to make it healthier.

Soybeans

Fiber, plant protein, and other minerals including vitamin K, folate, magnesium, and potassium are all abundant in soybeans. Additionally, they contain large amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Eggs

You should eat eggs every day if you are suffering from Omega-3 fatty acid deficiency. Why? It is because they are high in protein, vitamins, the nutrient choline, which helps battle fat, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Cauliflower

In addition to being an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, cauliflower is also a fantastic source of potassium, niacin, and magnesium.

RECOMMENDED STORIES