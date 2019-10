It will be hard to believe if you say you didn’t over-indulge during Diwali—whether it’s all the running around or binging on your favourite (mostly unhealthy) food, you’ve done it all, isn’t it? Well, it is that one festival when no one wants to stick to any routine. From sugar rush to alcohol fest, it’s all about enjoying the most fun time of the year. However, post-festival fatigue is a real deal that no one thinks about till the day arrives. For most, it’s even difficult to step out of the bed; body pain, headaches, sore feet, tiredness, lack of energy, everything happens at once the next day. While you are still under Diwali hangover, it’s important to take charge of the routine to get your energy and life back on track. Most of us know what’s to be done, but we tell you the right way.

Detox the right way

You’ve fed your system enough, it’s the time to detox now. All that alcohol, sugar and carbs have to be flushed out of the body. These are high energy-generating compounds that when left unprocessed get stored in the body making it sluggish. Replace them with fibrous food that helps in getting the digestion in place. Start with detox water—with lemon and cucumber—and keep having it through the day. It keeps you hydrated, gives you energy and flushes the garbage out of your system. Fruits should be your friend by this time, eat any and eat many.Go light on your day meals, include more of protein and fibre.

Take enough rest

The only way to recuperate from the tiredness is by giving your body much-needed rest. All the party nights you’ve compromised your sleep for or visiting friends and family, you need to make-up for it. However, remember not to sleep for long hours at a stretch. You might feel you’ve compensated for the lost sleep but the body will not be benefitted. It’s because you are functioning without food and water during those sleep hours. Your body restores its energy during sleep and so you need to feed it with energy-giving sources. Sleep after short intervals but do get up to eat something and take a stroll.

Do not starve yourself

Most of the people think that starving or intermittent fasting is the solution for all the binge-eating during the celebrations. It’s wrong! You cannot undo what you ate with just one day of fasting or starving so don’t do it. It will happen slowly and in fact, right after Diwali you need to eat energy-giving food after every two to three hours. But what you can change here is depending more on fruits, vegetables, fresh juices, nuts, soups and lentils. Consume more fibre but eat properly.

Go for a relaxing spa or massage

Your body is hurting, right? You might not even realise till the festival ends that how much you need a relaxing spa. Rather than having one before DIwali, go for it post festival to relieve your body of pain and fatigue. It energises your body and is an invigorating experience. It helps in getting your body back on track for the work routine ahead.