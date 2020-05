Social distancing is a norm now and it doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon. And stepping out for grabbing your essential needs is one of the few things which you can possibly do. But sadly, hitting the gym isn’t one of them. Therefore, many people are taking care of their fitness regime by working out at home. But just like exercising at home is safe and has a lot of pros, there are some cons too. Yes, getting hit by a piece of furniture or wall, causing injury to a family member, pushing yourself with vigorous workouts, etc. can have its downside too. And there could be a lot of things which you may be doing incorrectly considering there’s no gym trainer to keep an eye on you. So, here are some important tips to keep in mind while working out amidst lockdown which will boost your exercising session. Take a look Also Read - Work out with these household items amidst the no-gym days of quarantine

Be careful and try not to get hit

Working out at home is great during such times but since it is about exercising indoors you need to be extra cautious. Be it the cramped room or people around, it gets very necessary to keep a check on these things and avoid getting hurt or hurting anyone. According to recent studies, many people during lockdown have tripped on their pets like cats and dogs while working out at home.

Therefore, set up a free space for your exercise routine, avoid choosing cluttered spaces even for small-space-taking workouts. This won't just help you stay safe but assigning a specific spot for working out may keep you motivated every day.

Dress properly

Admit it, you are hardly in your activewear these days all thanks to working out at home. If you think that since you are exercising at home it barely matters what you’re wearing, well, then you are wrong. Workout needs your body to be able to move freely without much restrictions from your clothes. Wearing a night suit or your regular casuals may lead you to trip also. Therefore, it is necessary for you to change into your gym wear before kick-starting your fitness regime.

Don’t be alone

One of the greatest ways to stay on your toes is to have a partner while working out. Yes, exercising with a family member or a friend with whom you are sharing your house can help you look forward to your fitness session with much more excitement. However, if you don’t stay with anyone then try online video calls. Yes, con calls aren’t just for business purposes. Bring the sights and sound to your virtual workouts. This is also an interesting way to get your friends from different places to workout at once.

Give your body a break

Even though exercising is known to make people more productive, resilient and able to deal with stress (which we can seriously use at such times), giving your body some rest is a must. If you are a fitness freak and love pushing your limits by performing hardcore workouts, then don’t forget to include warm up and cool down sessions to keep your body going and avoid working out for more than 5-6 days at a stretch. For a change, you can also try relaxing sessions like yoga and meditation which will help your body regain its energy.