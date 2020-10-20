As the festive season begins in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it brings with it many religious rituals. Fasting is one such ritual. But how safe is it to fast during the pandemic, especially when there is no vaccine yet to protect us? Worry not! There are small and effective steps that you can take to boost your immune system naturally without interrupting your fasting schedule. Listed below are 5 tips on how to fast safely while taking care of your body’s defenses. Also Read - Intermittent fasting is not for everyone: Should you choose this eating plan?

Maintain healthy eating during your eating window

Over the years, eating good quality food has been linked to good health. People who do not follow a good diet are more prone to suffer from immunity deficiencies and thus are more vulnerable to diseases. Include more nutritious foods in your fasting diet. Healthy eating can also help you fight depression which has a direct link with immunity boosting. Specially during this pandemic, one should consider building a strong immunity in whatever way possible. Fast for better sleep Sleeping for at least 7 hours is extremely important for an adult’s overall wellbeing. But when you fast, you eat less and, when you eat less, you tend to disturb your body cycle. This body cycle includes your sleeping habit as well. Not giving your body proper sleep can lead to heart disease and neurodegenerative disorders and could also make you more susceptible to viral infections such as the common cold virus. If you usually have trouble in sleeping or you are suffering from insomnia, try making small behaviour changes in your daily life. Avoid extended fasting Multi-day fasts may temporarily weaken your immune system, which is not good in the current scenario. The issue with doing extended fasting at this point of time is that you may not be able to ensure or guarantee that you won’t come into contact with someone who is sick while you are fasting. Since fasting may weaken your immunity, your chances of catching the virus gets multiplied. Include some physical activities in your daily routine while fasting Not only is it safe to exercise while fasting, regular physical activities reduce the chances of viral and bacterial infections. When you exercise, your body’s immune cells redistribute to various organs. This in a way heightens your ability to fight off diseases. Drink more water to keep yourself hydrated Water has various health benefits and the most important is hydration. When you fast, your body tends to become weak. But, if you keep yourself hydrated, it becomes easier for your body to fight against invading germs and viruses. Drinking water is not only important when you are fasting, but it is equally important throughout the year.

Although, doctors asking people not to fast during the pandemic, if you are still planning to do so, then be sure to follow the basic steps mentioned above. Have a happy, safe and healthy Navratri and Durga puja!

