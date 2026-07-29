TikTok’s ‘early bird dinner’ sleep hack explained: Does science agree?

TikTok's viral "early bird dinner" trend may improve sleep by aligning meals with circadian rhythms but experts say timing alone cannot cure all.

Early bird dinner.

TikTok is buzzing with new wellness gimmicks to aid better sleep from "sleepy girl mocktails" to "blue-light blocking glasses". The latest viral trend to hit social media is this "early bird dinner" sleep hack which means people who change their dinner schedules early often between 6 pm and 7 pm are said to sleep better, well rested in the morning and even lose weight. However is there any scientific evidence for this trend or merely another trend of the internet? Research suggests that while the concept isn't new the science behind eating dinner early does hold some promise especially with respect to meals aligned with the body's natural circadian rhythm.

Meal timing & sleep

A systematic review which was published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) summarised the results of several human observational and intervention studies to investigate the effect of meal time on sleep. The researchers summarized existing research on the relationship between the timing of food consumption, sleep quality, sleep duration, circadian rhythms and metabolic health.

The review found that eating late in the evening or close to bedtime was consistently linked to poorer sleep such as longer sleep onset latency, lower sleep efficiency and more night-time awakenings. Researchers also noted that latenight food intake could interfere with the body's biological clock and affect glucose metabolism in the long run thus contributing to the development of metabolic disorders.

Based on their findings the authors suggested that eating dinner two to three hours before bedtime could help digestion, improve circadian rhythm and sleep quality. They also identified the need for additional long-term clinical studies in order to identify the optimal time to eat meals for various populations.

What is the best time to eat food?

There is an internal clock in the human body called a circadian rhythm which controls sleep, hormone levels and metabolism. As bedtime approaches the body starts to slow down digestion and the brain starts to make more melatonin which is a hormone responsible for sleepiness. A large meal immediately before sleep means that the digestive system stays very active while it's trying to sleep. This habit may increase the risk of acid reflux, bloating and indigestion making it harder to fall asleep. Researchers say that eating dinner early allows the stomach to digest food which is less stressful and will help your body make the transition to sleep more easily.

Experts opinion

Sleep and nutrition experts advise avoiding jumping to any conclusions about the TikTok trend being a magic solution because while meal timing is important it's just one piece of healthy sleep. Experts say that the quality of the meal is also important such as eating a balanced diet with lots of vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and healthy fats. Getting a regular amount of exercise and sticking to the same bedtime schedule and limiting screen time before bed also help boost sleep quality.

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Individuals who have diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, shift-work schedules or other medical issues should consult their healthcare providers for personalized recommendations before changing their diet drastically. TikTok's "early bird dinner" fad is no simple gimmick rather it has solid science backing it. The data from the Nutrition Reviews systematic review indicates that when combined with the body's natural circadian rhythms, avoiding latenight meals and eating at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed can help to improve sleep quality. An early meal may not be a cure for insomnia or chronic sleep problems but when paired with other healthy lifestyle choices and sleep habits it could be a simple step to better sleep.