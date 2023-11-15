Three Simple Pilates Moves To Try Every Morning If You Have Back Pain

Photo: Freepik

Pilates expert and celebrity fitness Yasmin Karachiwala has a solution for when you wake up with some kind of stiffness in your back and need immediate relief.

Waking up with back pain can ruin your entire day. While there can be many reasons for why your back hurts in the morning, poor posture and long hours spent working in front of your system can be contributory factors. It is important to sit and work on ergonomic chairs, and to stand and stretch your muscles from time to time. In any case, if you wake up with some kind of stiffness in your back and need immediate relief, know that there are certain Pilates moves that can help.

Highlighting the same, Pilates expert and celebrity fitness Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to demonstrate three simple moves that you should try out every single morning. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

The first one is called single leg tuck, of which you have to do 10 reps each. In this one, you have to lie supine with your knees bent. Pull any one knee close to your chest, as much as it is comfortable to you. Hold for 30 seconds and change legs.

TRENDING NOW

This can be followed by knee rotations (10 reps each). In this, with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart, you must rotate and bring both your knees to one side making sure the shoulders are down. Turn to the other side and repeat the process.

The last exercise to try on the bed is the simplest one: pelvic tilts (8-10 reps). In this, you have to once again lie supine with your knees bent. Place your feet a little apart and tilt your pelvis without lifting your lower back. It is advisable to do this without a pillow to support your neck, but if you feel any kind of strain, place a thin pillow under your neck.

"As a fitness instructor, I've seen these simple exercises greatly benefit my clients. Please consult a doctor if you have a back issue," Karachiwala said.

You may like to read