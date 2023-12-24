Things You Must Never Do If You Love Your Body

Avoid twisting and cracking the neck. You may risk an injury or hypermobility in that area.

It is very important to love and respect the body. For this, you ought to follow certain rules such as eating healthy foods, sleeping on time and getting regular exercise. Having the correct posture is also essential, as it can prevent pain and discomfort. Speaking more about it, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram and explained in a video that there are chiefly three things she would never do as a Pilates instructor knowing how the body functions.

The first one, she said, would be that she would avoid sitting with her legs crossed. Many people, when they sit on a chair or a sofa, they place one leg over the other. "It ends up tilting the pelvis and you end up putting a lot more load on one hip flexor. It is important to sit with your legs separate, instead of crossing them over as much as possible," Purohit said.

The second thing that the expert said she would avoid doing is sleeping on her stomach. "It means the head has to tilt in one direction, causing a lot of stress on the neck," the expert said. She added that doing this can also harm the signal between the brain and the body. "It is important to sleep in a better position rather than on your stomach, which is also bad for digestion."

Finally, the third mistake to avoid is twisting and cracking the neck. According to the fitness instructor, if you do it yourself without a professional or a chiropractor, you risk an injury or hypermobility in that area. Hypermobility means that your joints are able to move beyond the normal range of motion. According to Cleveland Clinic, it involves "extreme flexibility" along with pain and other symptoms.

"It is important to do it [in the presence of] someone who understands how to do it correctly," Purohit concluded.