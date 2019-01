Tall, slender and gorgeous Shilpa Shetty who is synonymous to fitness is always in the limelight due to her incredible fitness journey. The 43-year-old actress who has aged like a fine wine believes that yoga has helped her stay healthy. Shilpa who has come out with books like ‘The Diary Of A Domestic Diva and ‘The Great Indian Diet’, also has a channel named ‘TheShilpaShetty.com,’ wherein she shares yummy and healthy recipes. Fitness fanatic Shilpa follows her workout routine religiously. That is the reason she has got a mirror cracking figure. Shilpa who is popular for her killer looks, clear skin and envious toned body is a yoga lover. She credits yoga for helping her get that svelte bod. Along with her fitness, the talented actress is also known for her unique style and dressing sense. Shilpa who is also considered as one of the fittest actresses of the B-town has posted her video on Instagram where she can be spotted doing aerial yoga which is also known as silk yoga.

This video of Shilpa Shetty is a proof that Shilpa is nailing it like a queen here. She truly looks like a pro even though as mentioned by her that it is her first ever attempt at aerial yoga. We all should certainly take some fitness lessons from her.

Today, many people are going for aerial yoga due to the insane amount of benefits offered by it. We unearth how aerial yoga can help you get that super toned body which you have always wanted.

It is a full-body workout: Your whole body will be forced to move and stretch due to the nature of aerial movements and this can be beneficial for you. You will be able to get toned muscles and your joints will be regenerated due to these movements.

Helps you become flexible: The suspension in the aerial yoga can help you release tension on bones and muscles and may increase your core strength and flexibility.

Tackles your back problems: Since it is aerial yoga, it allows you to hang freely and help you lengthen your spine. This will put less pressure on your back and ease tension in your spinal cord and hip joint. Ta da, you will surely feel good.

It can ease your digestion: Various stretches and movements involved in aerial yoga can help you aid digestion. It can also help you to beat constipation.

It can perk up your mood: If you are feeling low and tired then you should try and take up aerial yoga. It can cheer you up. It gets your adrenaline going when you go against gravity. It releases happy hormones like serotonin, endorphins, oxytocin, dopamine, which will help you stay active and energize throughout the day. So, what are you waiting for? Try your hand on aerial yoga now. But, you should do it under the guidance of your expert.