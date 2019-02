Nakkul Mehta is one of the most popular actors of Television, who enjoys a massive fan following. Nakkul, who was also seen in soaps like was also seen in the soap ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaar,’ has captured many hearts due to his charming looks and attractive persona. Here, we tell you how the chivalrous actor stays fit.

You will spot Nakkul doing burpees here! You will be able to cut down those excess kilos if you opt for burpees. This is so because burpees is an intense full body exercise, which can help you burn calories. Various studies have suggested that high-intensity exercises like burpees burn up to 50 per cent more fat than moderate exercising. Furthermore, you will also be able to speed up your metabolism, if you do burpees. So, if you want to shed those excess kilos, and try something new, then try burpees! We guarantee you will surely enjoy!

Do you know that the burpee is a full body strength training exercise and the ultimate example of functional fitness? Yes, you have heard us here! With each and every rep, you’ll be able to work your arms, chest, quads, glutes, hamstrings, as well as abs. Also, you will be able to strengthen your legs. Burpees are great for developing conditioning and endurance! Moreover, they can also pump up your heart rate and enhance blood circulation. Thus, burpees are a great way to get in shape quickly, whether you want to try something new or get a toned body. Doing it can be fun, and you can do it anywhere.

So, just get going now, and try burpees. You will surely be able to get that chiselled body, which you have always wanted. Since, you already know that regular exercise and physical activity increase muscle strength, bone density, flexibility, and stability. You will also be able to reduce your risk of injuries and also be able to increase your bone mineral density and muscle mass. A sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity can increase your risk for numerous chronic diseases. Hence, staying physically fit has been shown to improve mood and mental health. Not only this, exercising on a daily basis improves your respiratory, cardiovascular health, and overall health. Staying active can also help you reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Get going now!