Seeing the numbers on the weighing scale go down has been a rewarding experience for you since the last couple of months as you have been working hard to shed those extra kilos. But suddenly, the numbers have become stagnant without any change in your routine. If this is the case, then you have probably hit a weight-loss plateau.

Weight loss plateau is basically a condition when your body stops losing weight even when you are eating low-calorie diet and following the fitness regime, tailor-made for you. This is a common complaint among those who are on weight-loss mission. During the first few weeks of your weight loss plan, you shed quite a few kilos. This is because your body uses its stored glycogen (a type of carbohydrate) for energy as you have reduced your calorie intake. Glycogen is composed of water. So, when your body burns this carbohydrate for energy, it discharges water leading to weight loss. But this doesn’t continue for long. As you shed more kilos, you end up getting rid of muscles and fats as well. Muscles actually help keep your metabolism up and reducing it can decline your metabolism rate. Now, slow metabolism results in burning less calories even if you maintain the same calorie count that yielded substantial weight-loss benefits earlier. To overcome this plateau, you need to tweak your food habits, and fitness regimen while making a few small lifestyle changes. Here, we help you with some easy hacks that will help you break the weight-loss plateau.

Eat more fibre

Adding more fibre-rich foods like beans, legumes, breads, and grains or soluble fibre sources like oatmeal, apples, and barley can help you break through a weight loss plateau. The soluble fibre starts working by slowing food movement inside your digestive tract making you feel fuller for long, taming your hunger pangs. Additionally, fibre decreases the calories absorbed from other foods. “Increasing daily fibre intake from 18 to 36 grams can lead to 130 fewer calories being absorbed from mixed meals,” states a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Drink water before every meal

This habit can help reduce your food intake making you feel full. A research published in the journal Obesity, showed that consuming water before meal leads to a 44 per cent increase in weight loss. Sometimes, we mistake thirst for hunger, which makes us overeat. Drinking water before meals will quench your thirst and help you control your portions.

Have protein throughout the day: The more the better

Increasing protein intake boosts your metabolism and stops losing muscles along with fats during a weight loss episode. It also reduces the production of a hormone called ghrelin, that is known for stimulating appetite contributing to weight gain. Additionally, you shouldn’t chow down all your proteins in one meal. Divide it across all your meals through the day. Doing so can help you in losing more weight and muscle mass retention, says a research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Eat almonds before your workout session

This brown coloured nut is jam-packed with an amino acid known as L-arginine. Eating them before exercise can help you burn more fat and carbs during a weight-loss session, says a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

Begin a new activity

When your body becomes familiar with your workout routine, the rate of calorie burn slows down leading to a plateau. Adding a new activity to it may help. Choose your favourite sport. Swimming, tennis or boxing could be good options. If you can’t, then talk to your trainer about changing your routine.

Resort to interval training

Interval training involves increasing the speed of your exercise for a short while and then getting back to your usual pace. For example, if you are a walker, start with 5 minutes of slow walking, follow it up with a short (1-minute) and speedy burst of sprint and then resume to walking at your normal speed again for two minutes. Continue this for 30 minutes. The alternation of speed is very effective in revving up your calorie burn. Walking on a sloping surface will give you better results.

Tweak your weight-training routine

When you hit a plateau, it’s an indication that your body has adapted to your exercise routine. So, now it needs to burn lesser calories for energy while you work out. Changing your strength training routine will help in this case. When you alter the amount of weight you lift and change the moves and the intensity of the workout, your muscles will be exposed to new challenges. This will up your metabolism, leading to greater calorie burn.

Start maintaining a weight-loss journal

Well, you got to be honest while journalling your weight-loss journey. Record everything that you eat (even a bite your favourite pizza) and make a note of your sedentary hours on a particular day. While you go through it later on, you may find out that you are gulping down more food than you realised and you are moving a lot less than you imagined. This journal will help you find out the loopholes in your plan that might be sabotaging your weight-loss plan and leading to a plateau. Once you find them out, start working on the areas that need change or improvement.

Sleep more

When you sleep less, your metabolism goes for a toss, which can be a major factor behind your weight-loss plateau. According to some estimate, if your snooze time is below six hours, your fat loss decreases by 55 per cent. This is probably because you end up eating unnecessarily when you are awake late at night, thanks to your hunger hormones, which get secreted in higher quantities when you are sleep deprived. Moreover, the levels of your stress hormones are also elevated when your shut-eye time is reduced. This leads to fat gain.