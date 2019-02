Fitness was imbibed in Varun Dhawan since his childhood days. The magnificent actor who is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Kalank, is a fitness fanatic. He makes sure that he adheres to his fitness routine.

The chivalrous actor does a variety of exercises to stay fit and fine. You will spot Varun doing somersault here. It can help you to strengthen your back and core.

Not only this, you will see Varun doing that killer heavy bag workout. The punching bag which is called as a heavy bag is a piece of exercise equipment that helps in enhancing fitness. Hitting that punching bag is physically demanding, and requires a lot of strength and stamina. Furthermore, it can help you de-stress and calm your mind. It causes your body to release endorphins – which tend to act as painkillers and help perk up your mood. Thus, you will not feel depressed, sad and anxious. This can also help release dopamine which causes that sense of self-satisfaction. At the time you strike, staying on your toes and transferring your weight from one foot to the other, helps develop core stability while circling the punching bag. You will also be able to enhance your hand-eye coordination. Having excellent coordination and balance means, you will also have a good posture. It will also help you strengthen your core and increase flexibility. Heavy bag training, can also increase your heart rate and oxygen circulation supply. This will help you improve the functioning of your heart and lungs. As you exercise your heart and lungs work harder to supply enough oxygen throughout the body. The bonus point- you will be able to enhance your stamina and endurance. Not only this, but it can also help you build stronger bones and ligaments.

Varun also does barbell row exercise which will help you tone your upper body and those shapely, balanced deltoids, which are very much important for one’s physique. There are three separate parts to your deltoid muscle: front, middle and rear deltoids. Thus, barbell rows are the best exercise for the rear area. Also, your rear deltoids are increasingly activated when performing barbell rows with an overhand grip compared to the underhand grip. But, you should also keep in mind that if you are doing it for the first time then do it under the guidance of your fitness expert. So, stay fit like Varun and start exercising right away! We guarantee that you will surely be able to get that perfect body which you have always dreamt off!