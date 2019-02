‘Son Chiriya’ has Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. He follows a rigorous fitness routine and doesn’t believe in taking shortcuts. Sushant began his career with daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ made his Bollywood debut in the movie ‘Kai Po Che’, which was a big hit. Since then, Sushant has come a long way. Here, we unravel his keep-fit secrets for you.

You will see that Sushant is doing kettlebell push-ups here. OMG! He is nailing it like a pro! The Kettlebell Pushup is a variant of a traditional push-up, wherein you tend to hold onto a kettlebell instead of keeping your hands on the floor. This form of push-up will need additional abdominal, shoulder and chest strength. Thus, you will be able to develop a stronger core, pack and grip, if you do them on a regular basis.

Here, you will see Sushant doing dumbbell step ups. It is an awesome exercise which can help you train your legs independently. Thus, you will be able to improve the symmetry of your leg musculature. This is obvious considering that step ups involve the same basic movement as squats, but except you use just one leg. So this exercise can be a good option if you have lower back issues. Furthermore, if you are looking for a lower body workout, you can surely try this! But, you should try and do it with your trainer’s help, if you are a novice.

Sushant also does pull ups to stay in top shape. Pull ups can help you get a total body workout. It can allow you to enhance your grip strength. You can do pull ups anywhere – at home/ park. They are known as a compound movement that teaches different muscle groups to work together. You will be able to develop maximal strength as well as endurance strength. Doing it can help you increase your muscle mass, particularly in the large muscles of the back and the biceps. For those who are looking to build muscle and lose fat at the same time, pull ups are a good option. You will be able to enhance your heart rate and burn your fat.