Parth Samthaan doesn’t need any introduction. This Anurag of small screen has captured millions of hearts owing to his good looks and perfect smile. Parth is truly nailing it in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The chivalrous actor has become a household, thanks to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans are simply loving Parth’s and Erica Fernandes’s chemistry on the show. The on-screen couple also keeps on trending by the #AnuPre. Parth looks super toned and fit. The actor is very much disciplined about his fitness routine and also eats mindfully. Here, we unearth his stay-fit mantra.

You will see Parth doing barbell row exercises here. Do you know that shapely and balanced deltoids are immensely important for one’s physique? There are three separate parts to your deltoid muscle: front, middle and rear deltoids. If you do barbell exercises on a regular basis then you will be able to get a defined appearance of the shoulders. Ta da, it will allow you to increase your shoulder strength. It is a full-body workout. Strength training is also known as resistance training because it involves strengthening and toning your muscles by contracting them against a resisting force. According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, 30 minutes of high-intensity resistance and impact training, twice a week can help improve functional performance, bone density and structure. Tons of research suggested that older people who are at higher risk of falling (and causing a lot of damage) because of worse physical functioning, for them, strength training can help reduce the risk of falling.

Parth also does weight training. Ageing along with physical inactivity gradually results in a reduced ability to do those real-life activities like walking around, getting out of a chair, picking up things, and many more. Various studies suggest that the health benefits of weight training include that it can slow down and even reverse many of the negative effects of ageing on your body. It can help you become stronger and fitter. So, don’t wait anymore, do it with the help of your trainer. It can also help you increase your balance, coordination, endurance and correct your posture. Just kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and start exercising today. You will be able to stay hale and hearty!