Do you remember the 2007 World Cup winning catch? Misbah-ul-Haq’s paddle scoop went straight into S Sreesanth’s hands. Ravi Shastri screamed, “Sreesanth takes it.” That was the time when India celebrated the World Cup victory. Sreesanth was lauded for that amazing catch. Later, there were many twists and turns, in Sreesanth’s life. But, he fought all the odds like a brave heart. Now, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, also known as Sreesanth, has garnered a huge fan following after his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 12,’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi. In Bigg Boss, Sree as he is fondly called as gave us major brother-sister relationships goals with Dipika Kakkar. Sreesanth became a household name due to his charming personality, ability to voice his opinions and helpful nature. Sreesanth is an entrepreneur, actor and also tried his hand at politics, mesmerized audiences with his toned physique and a killer bod. You will surely get inspired once you take a look at Sreesanth’s Instagram posts. We tell you how Sreesanth has managed to get that fitter bod.

Sreesanth is extremely fit. He does a cable machine workout. It is easy to use and can offer a proper form of technique. You are less likely to injure yourself if you opt for a cable machine workout. You can do a number of exercises with the help of cable machine like bicep curls, lat pull down and tricep extensions. It can help you tone your muscles and also activate your core muscles – including abs, hips and lower. Thus, you will be able to build a stronger core. So, get fitspired from Sreesanth and start exercising right away.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd2g2aCFXM7/

Sreesanth also does barbell row workout to which helps him build those strong shoulders. You will be able to work your muscles and strengthen your hands. Moreover, your feet, legs, hips and core have to work together to maintain a stable position throughout the exercise. So, more muscles working means more calories are burned. This can help you torch your fat efficiently. It can also help you increase your bone mineral density owing to which you will be able to keep health ailments like osteoporosis at bay.

Sreesanth opts for dumbbell box jumps. Owing to which you will be able to build those stronger calves. Jumping can help increase your strength and muscle tone and may allow you to build a strong upper and lower body strength. Box jumps tend to force you to jump high so that you’re forced to use every single muscle in your legs to get you up onto the box. When you’re jumping at a fast pace, your body will be able to burn a maximum number of calories. This exercise can be a fun and amazing way to help you strengthen yourself. Isn’t Sreesanth nailing it like a pro here? So, just kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and get going now! But, see to it that you do it under the guidance of your trainer, who can help you with the correct form and technique. Furthermore, this will also lower your chances of getting injured.