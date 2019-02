Gorgeous and sexy Alia Bhatt is a fitness fanatic. Alia who made her debut in the movie ‘Student of the Year,’ enjoys a massive fan following due to her talent, style statement, super-toned body and amazing persona. The sizzling actress always inspires us with her meaningful roles. May it be ‘2 States,’ ‘Highway,’ ‘Raazi,’ and ‘Udta Punjab,’ the beautiful actress has always managed to nail each and every character she takes up. Moreover, the actress follows her fitness routine religiously. Take a tour of Alia’s Instagram account and you will also feel like hitting the gym. So, what are you waiting for? Just start exercising and get fit and fab like Alia.

Alia loves Pilates. Do you know that Pilates can help you to enhance your concentration? Yes, you will have to do it by putting in all your efforts and attention and use a right breathing pattern. This, in turn, helps you focus better. Moreover, doing Pilates can help you correct your posture. Along with that, it can also help you to build a strong core. According to a study published in the Journal of Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, those with chronic lower back pain who did Pilates for just four weeks experienced relief. Reportedly, the experts believe that by stabilizing the core’s lumbar-pelvic (lower-back) region, Pilates can help alleviate stress on and increases mobility. The slow and controlled movements in Pilates may put a minimal impact on your joints. Hence, you will be able to enhance your joint health. Pilates can elongate and strengthen, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility. So, if you are flexible you are less likely to get injured. Yes, it also offers surprising bone-building benefits. Your bone is dynamic tissue and responds to resistance and weight-bearing exercises. Resistance in a Pilates workout comes from apparatus springs and also those resistance bands.

Alia also does backbends bridge. Doing backbends can help you improve your posture. Your posture will be hunched if your job requires continuous sitting. But, you will be able to get rid of your back problems if you do this wonderful exercise. Backbends can help counteract the damage of bad posture by bending the spine in a direction it isn’t used to. Moreover, they can also help to realign your vertebrae and stimulate your sympathetic nervous system. Ta da, they will help open your chest, lengthen the spine and strengthen the upper back and you will be able to correct your posture. But, you should see to it that you try it under the guidance of your trainer, who will teach you the correct form and technique to do it. So, just give up your sedentary lifestyle right away and get some fitspiration from Alia.