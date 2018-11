Are you finding it difficult to hit the gym because you are pressed for time? Do you cringe at the word ‘exercise’, due to those tears and sweat? Is exercise a chore for you? Do you find it difficult to motivate yourself? You don’t have to worry more. You can do these day-to-day activities and stay fit and fine. So, don’t waste your time anymore if you wish to boost your immunity and enhance your health. Here is how you can take charge of your fitness routine and get a toned physique.

You should clean the house

If you are avoiding to do this not so interesting activity then you should think about it once again. Just get going and clean your house. This will give your whole body a good exercise and the constant movements like squatting, bending, stretching and so on, can help you to enhance your flexibility, stamina, focus, burn calories and improve your well-being. The bonus point- your mother will be happy as well!

You can get that much-needed action between the sheets

Yes, you have heard us right! Having sex can be a great workout. It can help you to burn calories and ward off many health ailments like common cold and so on. According to a study, if you have sex with your partner regularly then you will be able to burn as much as 100 calories.

You can explore your surroundings

Do you go and walk or jog in the ground near your house. Visiting a garden or a park would also be a good option. You can also go and visit few places near your house. See to it that you walk while doing so. This will help you to pump up your heart rate and enhance your blood circulation. So, get out and start exploring new places today!

You can shop, shop and shop

You can also go to the mall and do some walking and shopping. Also, you can carry weights which can help you to exercise your arms.

You should meet your friends in the park

Instead of planning to go out for a movie or meeting in the coffee shop. You can meet your friend in the park. You can walk and talk there. You can jog, run, exercise and have some fun. This will also help you to de-stress.

The takeaway message: These are few small things which you can do to keep yourself healthy. Staying physically and mentally fit is the need of the hour. So, you should try and stay energetic and fresh and lead a fit life. Get some fitspiration right away!