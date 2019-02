Sonam Kapoor who is stunningly sexy today has lot oodles of weight owing to her healthy lifestyle. Sonam who will be seen in the flick ‘The Zoya Factor’, loves to do Pilates. Furthermore, Sonam, who is now a fitness enthusiast was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and PCOD. Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes is often inherited. It is when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels. Since your body cannot produce insulin, you will need regular insulin injections to manage your blood sugar levels as too much glucose can cause health issues like stroke, cardiovascular disease. While occurs when a woman’s hormones are imbalanced and numerous cysts accumulate in the ovaries. But now, Sonam Kapoor has managed to lose weight and is taking efforts to stay hale and hearty. We tell you how Sonam does so.

Sonam can be seen doing Pilates here. If you do Pilates, you will be able to build stronger bones. Doing Pilates can help elongate your muscles and increase your range of motion. Thus, you will be able to improve your flexibility. Your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and all tend to remain contracted and engaged while doing Pilates. This can help keep your core muscles lean and may allow you to build better endurance and strength. You become more aware of your posture when you sit or stand, or do any movements. It also elongates and strengthens your muscles, improving muscle elasticity along with joint mobility. This will reduce your less risk for weak or stiff joints. Look at Sonam here, she is looking slim and toned.

Not only this, each and every part of your body, from head to toe, gets a workout. Your entire musculature is evenly balanced and conditioned. This will also help you keep injuries at bay. If you are a novice, then see to it that you do Pilates under the supervision of your fitness expert.

A sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity can take a toll on you. Staying physically inactive can put you at the risk of various health ailments. Various studies have suggested that exercise, can help you enhance your physical as well as mental health. Hence, you should start working out regularly to stay healthy. So, just get motivated by Sonam and kick-off your sedentary lifestyle now!