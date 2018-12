Super fit Gautam Rode who was seen in famous soaps like ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani’,’ Suryaputra Karn,’ and so on, is a fitness freak. He makes sure that he swears by his fitness routine. The talented ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya (season 2)’, the actor works out religiously and also follows a well-balanced diet. Furthermore, the magnificent actor was also seen in the movies like ‘Aksar 2’, ‘Agyaat,’ and many more. Fitness is a way of life for Gautam, whose Instagram is filled with his pictures while working out. Gautam who is the happiest person while working out see to it that he works out on all his body party equally. So, here we unravel his keep-fit secrets. Read on to know more about this.

Fitness is synonymous to Gautam. The actor never gives up on his exercise routine. For his impeccable fitness, Gautam enjoys a massive fan following. He is also a role model of many due to his flawless acting and charming persona. Gautam, who is a fitness fanatic, opts for shoulder press to stay healthy and hearty. If you do shoulder press, you will be able to give a good workout to your upper body because you will be able to strengthen your upper body. Shoulder press works on your upper body muscles deltoids, trapezius, triceps and the upper portion of the pecs and can help you to improve your strength. Furthermore, it can also help you to increase your bone mineral density due to which you will be able to keep diseases like osteoporosis at bay. The magnificent exercise will help you to enhance your stability and balance, due to which you will be able to do your real-world activities easily. Thus, you will be able to reduce your risk of injuries and stay in top shape.

The chivalrous actor also opts for preacher curls. This amazing exercise targets your brachialis, which is referred to as the lower bicep. Your supporting muscle groups assist the target muscle group to help you to complete the movement. You will be able to build the bicep peak, by doing preacher curls.

Gautam, who nails it like a boss in the gym also weight trains. The dauntless actor who has successfully managed to give us major fitness goals is always in sync with his mind and body. He is always motivated to exercise and adheres to his fitness routine. So, what are you waiting for? If you want a HOT body like Gautam, start exercising right away! We are sure Gautam must have inspired to you to get going right away!