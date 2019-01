If you are one of them who are looking to kick-start the weekend on a good note then you must take a look at actor Pearl V Puri’s Instagram posts. You will surely get inspired by him to lead a healthy life.

Pearl who has captured many hearts by playing the character of Mahir Sehgal, in the famous Television soap ‘Naagin 3,’ has captured many hearts with his killer looks, attractive persona and chiselled body. Pearl, who is also known for his dressing sense is a fitness junkie and always motivates us to take charge of our well-being. The actor who was also seen in soaps like ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat,’ ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil,’ and so on, is always in sync with his mind and body. Here, we unravel his keep-fit secrets.

Pearl opts for weight lifting which increases strength in connective tissues and joints. You will be amazed to know that strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are vital in preventing injury and may also aid in relieving pain caused due to osteoarthritis. Weight training can also help improve your posture by strengthening your back, shoulders, and core and you must be aware that a strong back can help you to get rid of that annoying lower back pain. It can de-stress you. Yes, you have heard us here! It can help release endorphins which are neurotransmitters that prevent pain, enhance mood, and fight depression. Thus, you will be able to keep anxiety at bay. It will not only strengthen your muscles but your bones as well. Thus, you will be able to increase your bone mineral density and cut down your risk of broken and fractured bones. Moreover, you will also be able to get those biceps. So, just hit the gym right away, if you wish to get a toned body like Pearl.

Pearl can also be seen doing pull ups here. Pull ups can help you develop a strong upper and a lower body. It is a great full-body workout. You can do pull ups anywhere. Pull ups are responsible for targeting multiple muscle groups along with your back and biceps. Pull ups are mandatory if you are looking for a V-taper physique. You will be able to enhance your grip strength, balance, flexibility, coordination, concentration and stamina if you do pull ups regularly. Furthermore, it can also help you pump up your heart rate, improve blood circulation and aid weight loss. So, it’s time to kick-off your vices and take up your fitness routine seriously.

Rope workouts have become a popular fitness tool now. You will be able to strengthen your grip, shoulders, core, hips, knees, feet, ankles, and mind if you take it up right away. It can also help increase your stability. Whether you are creating waves, attempting to pull the ropes, or trying to lift the ropes, you will be able to generate stability. Hence, you should do it under the guidance of your trainer. Thus, if you feel lethargic and your fitness routine gets monotonous then you must try to take up rope exercise. Look at Pearl here. Isn’t he nailing it like a BOSS?