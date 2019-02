Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as captain cool, is quick while running between the wickets and easily manages to take those cheeky singles. Cricket requires a lot of stamina, flexibility, agility and endurance, and Dhoni has all of these. Here, we tell you how Dhoni stays hale and hearty.

Dhoni is one of the most popular sports personalities in the world. His dietand fitness is always a topic of discussion. Dhoni follows a well-balanced diet and has also cut down on some of his favourite foods. The talented batsman also does cable machine exercises.

You will be able to get a full body workout if you include cable machine exercises in your fitness routine. Cable machine can be used to perform a variety of exercises. You will be surprised to know that the cable machine is very easy to use. But, remember that if you are a novice then you should train under the supervision of your trainer. Cable machines tend to give you the freedom to isolate one muscle group at a time and focus on working out on that muscle group. You will be able to increase your flexibility and stamina, with the help of a cable machine. You will also be able to activate your core muscles by strengthening your core.

So, what are you waiting for, like Dhoni, if you also wish to improve your fitness levels then start exercising right away since, staying physically fit will help you keep all health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes and many more at bay!