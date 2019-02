Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan song ‘Poster Lagwa Do,’ form the movie ‘Luka Chuppi’s’, is going viral on social media. It is a reprised version of a 90s hit which was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar in the movie ‘Aflatoon’. Kriti, who is looking sizzling hot in the song is also killing it with her exceptional dance moves. Kriti has received a lot of appreciation for this song. Surely, Kriti looks like a dream in this song and the credit goes to her super-svelte body which she has achieved it with the help of her fitness routine.

In case, you happen to take a tour of Kriti’s Instagram account, then you will come to know how fit she is. Kriti, who is managing to inspire us with her envious looks and tall frame, is a fitness fanatic. Come what may, she adheres to her fitness routine. We unravel her fitness routine for you. (Image Source: Kriti’s Instagram account)

Kriti does TRX workouts, TRX which stands for Total Body Resistance Exercise, that uses your body weight and gravity as resistance to build strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, core and joint stability. That TRX suspension trainer can be used to achieve all your fitness goals whether it be weight loss, building strength, enhancing endurance, agility or flexibility. By leveraging your body weight to perform exercises, you will get a total body workout and will be also able to strengthen your core.

TRX suspension workouts will not only help you enhance your muscle strength, but also your cardiovascular endurance. You will be able to pump your heart rate and enhance blood circulation. Owing to its suspended nature, TRX suspension training is also known as a very low impact exercise, means that your joints are not put under much stress. Furthermore, this can also lower your risk of injuries and you will be also able to train harder.

Here, you will also spot Kriti doing aerial yoga. It helps you move more freely and by putting fewer efforts. Owing to the suspension in the air, there is less pressure on your bones and muscles. It can also help you become flexible. Thus, you will also be able to strengthen your core muscles and can also increase your spinal and shoulder flexibility. Moreover, it tends to put less pressure on your back and eases tension in the spinal cord and hip joint. Also, it helps with balance and stability in daily activities. So, just give up your faulty lifestyle and embrace a healthy one. (Image Source: Kriti’s Instagram account).