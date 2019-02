‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ fame Mohit Raina and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo is going viral on social media. Clearly, they have left their fans smitten with their stunning picture. The two had boarded a flight and the picture was from there only. The Uri actor took to his Instagram handle to share the photo and we are absolutely loving them in the picture. You will spot Mohit dressed in a black coat and a white t-shirt, while Kareena wore a white top.

And OMG! Kareena is nailing it like a QUEEN! Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous here! And the secret behind it is here super-svelte physique. We decode her keep-fit formula here. (Image Source: Mohit Raina’s Instagram account)

Kareena does Pilates to stay fit. You will also see Pilates Namrata Purohit here. In Pilates, you are not looking to build muscles for just show. You are building toned those muscles which will work perfectly within the context of your body as a whole. One of the ways by which Pilates creates long, strong muscles is by taking advantage of a type of muscle contraction known as an eccentric contraction. The core muscles of your body are the deep muscles of the back, abdomen, and pelvic floor. These are the muscles on which we rely on to support a strong, supple back, good posture, and stay healthy. You will be able to maintain a good posture with the help of a strong core. This means the neck and shoulders can relax, and the rest of your muscles and joints will be able to do their job freely. Pilates can get your breath and circulation moving, and also stimulates your spine and muscles, and floods the body with the good feelings one gets from working out. Moreover, Pilates can allow you to enhance your muscle tone, balances musculature supports beautiful posture, and teaches you to move with ease. This will help you get a toned body which you have always wanted. Not only this, it will help you grill your fat, improve stamina, flexibility, coordination and endurance.

You will also see Kareena doing battle rope workouts. Doing battle rope exercises can help you build muscles and lose fat. You will be able to strengthen your core, and upper body, if you do them on a daily basis. Look at Kareena here, she is doing it like a pro! Kareena, who is redefining fitness is inspiring us to give up our sedentary lifestyle and taking up fitness seriously! Bebo has surely given us that much-needed fitspiration! (