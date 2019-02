Bipasha Basu’s younger sister Vijayeta Basu married her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. Bipasha and her husband actor Karan Singh Grover have been sharing photos from the Mehendi and some Bengali bridal rituals on their Instagram account. Both Bipasha and Karan are looking hot on the pictures. In fact, Bipasha is nailing it in lehenga! Surely, Bips has melted our hearts with her envious looks. (Image Source: Instagram/ @ deannepanday)

Bipasha Basu takes a lot of care of herself and makes it a point to stay in top shape. She follows her fitness routine religiously and opts for a well-balanced diet. Bipasha who is a fitness fanatic was seen last in the movie ‘Alone,’ alongside her husband Karan. She often workouts with Karan and posts their pictures on Instagram. So, if you are looking out for some motivation to help you hit the gym, then you should take a tour of Bipasha’s Instagram account and you will surely get inspired!

You will spot Bipasha doing yoga here! Various studies have suggested that yoga could be helpful for those living with depression and anxiety. Moreover, it can also help you get a good night’s sleep by reducing your stress. It can help stimulate the production of oxytocin, the love and bonding hormone. Practising yoga can also result in results in higher serotonin levels (the happiness hormone), which will help you relax and calm down. Multiple studies have revealed that yoga is effective for chronic back pain. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, people experiencing chronic lower back pain reported better back function, though similar levels of pain, after a few months of doing yoga. This is so because yoga’s stretching exercises can help improve your spinal flexibility. So, just start doing it under the guidance of your yoga trainer. This will also help you keep injuries at bay.

You can see Bipasha doing planks here on the treadmill. The plank pose can help strengthen your shoulder, chest, legs, and back muscles. Moreover, it can also help you build lean muscle to increase overall muscle definition on the body. Do you want to build a stronger core? Then, opt for planks. Yes, you have hared it right! When it comes to building core strength, planks can help you work all four muscle groups in the stomach. Plank may allow you to strengthen your rectus abdominis (visual six-pack muscles), transverse abdominis (those deep core stabilizing muscles), and the internal and external obliques (which are hip and back mobilizing muscles). Ta da, you will be able to enhance your core strength. So, just start working out right away and you will also be able to get that toned body like Bipasha.