Do you remember Aditya Hooda of ‘ Bepannah’? Yes, we are talking about Harshad Chopda here! Harshad and Jennifer Winget’s chemistry in the show was amazing. Harshad, who enjoys a massive fan following, is a fitness fanatic. He follows his fitness routine religiously, no matter how busy he is. This weekend, if you are finding it difficult to hit the gym then you should surely take a look at Harshad’s Instagram account, and get going! You will also be able to get a chiselled body like him. Here, we unearth his fitness routine for you!

You can spot Harshad doing backflips here. Doing a backflip can help you improve the explosiveness in your legs. It can help you develop a strong core and strengthen your back muscles. Another benefit of it is that you’ll develop a supple, flexible upper body. Developing flexibility can help you keep injuries at bay. So, just flip away from your fears by doing it on a daily basis. But, you should see to it that you do it under the supervision of your trainer.

Not only this, but Harshad also opts for Calisthenics. Doing a calisthenic workout is a great way to build muscular endurance, enhance your heart health and flexibility as well. It can help you become powerful and strong. Furthermore, bodyweight exercises can also help improve bone and joint health. So, don’t wait anymore, just start working out right away! If you wish to stay hale and hearty!

Furthermore, Harshad can be seen doing yoga here. He is practising the crow pose. Isn’t he acing it? Like Harshad, you can also try your hand at bakasana, or crow pose. You will be able to strengthen your arms, wrists, upper back, and abdominal muscles.

Harshad can be seen doing a handstand pushup here. He is slaying it! You will be able to strengthen your triceps, shoulders and chest. It can help you enhance your coordination, stamina, flexibility and balance. You will also be able to build muscles. So, as you all know to stay physically fit is the need of the hour. See to it that you exercise on the regular basis, you can do any activity of your choice like running, walking, swimming and many more. This will help you strengthen your bones, boost your immunity and improve your overall health.