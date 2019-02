Do you remember the sweet actress from the movie ‘Yaariyan’? Yes, we are talking about gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh, who was appreciated for her acting skills. The actress who is known for her outstanding performances in Tamil and Telugu films was also seen in the movie ‘Aiyaary,’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has an active franchise of functional training gyms in the name of Functional 45 and an official application in the name of Rakul Preet Official app which she uses for updating fans about her professional and personal information. Rakul who very much passionate about her fitness routine makes it a point to stick by it. Furthermore, she also believes in healthy eating. Here, we tell you the key to her super-svelte figure.

Rakul opts for a circuit workout. You can use tire-based exercises and complete circuit to increase your strength, size, speed, and agility. Moreover, tyre workout can help you shed those excess kilos effectively. You will be able to enhance your bone and joint health if you do it on a regular basis. But, you should see to it that you do it under the guidance of your expert.

Not only this, but Rakul also practices aerial yoga, also known as silk yoga. In aerial yoga, your body weight is supported by a ‘hammock’. This swath of soft fabric, which is suspended from the ceiling, supports your body while you try your hand at different poses and allows your body to work against gravity, helping you get deeper into stretches. It is also a total-body workout to help you move and stretch. Ta da, this can help you improve your flexibility, tone your muscles and strengthen your joints. Moreover, it can also help you keep injuries at bay. It also helps you move freely and by putting in less effort and counteracting gravity. Staying suspended in the air can help release tension in your bones and muscles and may help you build a stronger core. It also increases spinal and shoulder flexibility.

Doing aerial yoga can help your digestion. The stretches and movements which are involved in it may boost your digestive system and help you heal various digestion-related issues like constipation and many more. So, if you are a novice, you should do it under the guidance of a yoga practitioner.

Along with helping you to stay focused, improving your stamina and coordination, it also helps you tackle your back pain. By hanging freely, you give your spine the chance to lengthen. Thus, there is less strain on your back while exercising and it can also help ease tension in your spinal cord and hip joint. It also enhances your blood circulation and helps you combat ageing. Like all types of exercise, aerial yoga can also help you boost your mood. This is because more oxygen is delivered to your brain, while you do it. Thus, your brain will be able to function optimally. It also releases cheerful brain chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Moreover, it detoxifies the circulatory and lymphatic systems which can help you delay the onset of cardiovascular issues.