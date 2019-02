Angad Bedi doesn’t need any introduction. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is a fitness fanatic. After having tasted success in films like ‘Pink’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ Angad who achieved marital bliss post his hush hush wedding with Neha Dhupia is also blessed with a baby girl.

The chivalrous actor is as fit as a fiddle. So, get fitspired by him, and start exercising right away! We decode his fitness routine for you!

Angad does battle rope workouts to stay in top shape. You will be able to enhance your cardiovascular capacity. The high intensity, high-speed movements will help you crank up your cardiovascular capacity very quickly. It will pump up your heart rate and enhance your blood circulation. You will also be able to burn calories. When small muscles have to do big work it will help drive up caloric expenditure fast. With the forearms, biceps, triceps and shoulders moving at a high speed, you will be able to grill your fat. Those ropes will help you burn fat and build muscle at the same time. Rope training can also help you improve timing and coordination. Add jumps, shuffles, kneeling, and moving backwards and forwards into your rope training, and it will be like a fully functional workout. You will also be able to become flexible and enhance your stamina. So, just start doing them right away, to improve your wellbeing.

Furthermore, you will see Angad doing boxing. It can be fun and is a total body workout. Boxing tones your upper and lower body through punching. You will feel stronger, powerful and will be able to tone your muscles. It will also help you become flexible, and shed those excess kilos. It will get your heart rate going to help increase circulation in your body. It can improve your balance, hand-eye coordination and help you de-stress. Resistance training can help strengthen your bones. In boxing, focus pads and punching bags will help you provide resistance as does your own body weight when you opt for pushups, pull ups, lunges and many more exercises. Your joints, tendons and ligaments will get stronger.It can also allow you to increase your lean muscle mass which is absolutely critical to keeping your metabolic rate burning at maximum capacity. Moreover, anything that causes your body to become unstable will need your core muscles to work harder to help you balance. Boxing requires lots of fast rotational movements and can help you build a stronger core. So, give up your sedentary lifestyle and stay hale and hearty like Angad.