Everyone wishes to build a stronger core and lead a healthy life. Doing yoga poses which can enhance your core can help you to tackle with various health problems like enhancing your lower back, abdominal muscles and improving your posture. So, it is vital to building a strong core for your overall well-being. So, to help you to do so, you have listed out few yoga poses which you can do. Don’t forget to try them. You are sure you would like them. Yes, you can thank us later!

You can do a crow pose

This pose will help you to condition your core and improve it. Place both palms on the ground and spread your fingers wide for more stability, from a squatting position. You should bend your elbows and place your knees on the arms and above your elbows. You should shift your weight forward and see to it that you roll forward to balance on your toes. Once you become steady, then you can lift your toes off the ground and you should lift your hips toward the sky. Do it now!

You can opt for boat pose (navasana)

You should sit and bend your knees and your feet should be flat on the floor. You should then keep your torso straight in line with your head and then lean back. When you raise your feet that will be the time your calves will be parallel to the floor. Your hands should stay on the thighs or reach fingertips forward with arms parallel to the floor with your calves. You can straighten your legs and get into a V shape. You should keep your torso straight.

You can opt for Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

You should stand with your feet together. Then, make sure that you bend your knees until they are parallel to the floor and you should squat and sit on your hips back as if you’re sitting on a low chair. Then, you can lift your arms alongside your ears and your palms should face each other. See to it that your torso leans forward over the thighs. You can do this pose on a regular basis.

You can opt for twisted root (supta garudasana)

First, you should lie on your back on the ground and then cross your right leg over your left one. Later, cross your right arm under your left one. When you inhale, you should extend your elbows away from knees. On exhaling, you should bring your knees and elbows together. Then, move slowly with your breath and keep your movement in control. You will be able to enhance your core if you do this. Get, set and start doing it today!