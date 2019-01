Are you are looking out for that motivation to help you exercise during the weekend? Then, just take a look at these fitness videos of Hina Khan. You will surely start taking up your fitness routine seriously. Yes, you have heard us here! Gorgeous and talented Hina Khan who is known for her power-packed acting performances in soaps like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is a fitness fanatic who and swears by her fitness routine. The actress who also featured in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8,’ is known as a bindasss girl who fearlessly performed stunts. Later, the super-toned actress also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11,’ and captured many hearts with her impeccable dressing sense and ‘never say die’ attitude. Today, we unravel how the magnificent actress stays fit.

Hina Khan’s fitness posts are going viral on social media. A lot of people are praising her for her love towards staying fit and healthy and efforts to get that envious body. Hina who never fails to inspire us through her fitness routine is making sure that she never misses it. She believes that along with fitness, working out can help you perk up your mood.

You can see Hina doing abdominal crunches in the video. So, if you wish to get a flat belly then do this amazing exercise right away. Doing so can help you build a stronger core as well and will improve your abdominal endurance due to which you will be able to lift heavy objects easily. You will be able to battle the bulge due to crunches as it can help you burn maximum calories and get back in shape. You will be able to enhance your balance as crunches are a superb way of improving the balance as they strengthen the muscles present in your abdominal cavity. Furthermore, you will also be able to improve your posture due to this magical exercise. It can help eliminate back pain due to which you will be able to do your day-to-day activities with ease.

Hina also opts for Bosu ball squats and doing so can be beneficial for your upper and the lower body. While doing Bosu ball squats you tend to stress your core muscles owing to which you will be able to strengthen them. This will also work on your glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps and increase your stamina, flexibility and coordination. But, you should make sure that you take your trainer’s help as doing it wrongly can put you at the risk of injuries. You will see that Hina is nailing it like a pro here!

We hope, like Hina, you also pay that much-needed attention towards your fitness.