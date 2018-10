Have you ever opted for snorkeling? If not, then this is the right time to try your hand at it. It has an insane amount of benefits. Snorkeling can help you to destroy stress and improve your overall health. The bonus point- you will get to see the underwater beauty. Here, we decode how it can help you to stay fit.

It can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: Snorkeling can be good for your heart, as it can increases your heart rate and strengthen your heart muscle. Due to which you will be able to keep coronary heart disease, heart failure, high cholesterol and high blood pressure at bay. It can also enhance your blood circulation too.

It can improve your breathing: Snorkeling can help you to increase your maximal oxygen uptake, a good indicator of aerobic fitness. It can enhance your breathing and can be a good breathing exercise. So, if you wish to keep your respiratory health in top shape then snorkel.

It can enhance your overall fitness: Snorkeling can help you to get back in shape and tone your body. It is beneficial for your quads, hamstrings, calves, ankles, core and shoulders. It can help you enhance your stamina, flexibility, overall strength and can help you to focus and improve your hand-eye coordination. Moreover, you will be able to burn calories as well if you are trying to shed those excess kilos. You will able to get a good physique which you have aspired for.

It can be helpful for your joints: It can be beneficial for your joint pain, stiffness or if you are obese. It can help you to regain your mobility too. You can do it with the help of your expert's advice.

It can help you to de-stress: Stress is part and parcel of life. There are many factors which can stress you out – personal and professional life stress can take a toll on your health and can rob your peace. You will be able to get rid of stress and anxiety if you do snorkeling. It requires a controlled mouth breathing which is similar to meditative breathing techniques that can relax and calm you! Furthermore, it can rejuvenate you.

It can perk-up your mood: Snorkeling can also release endorphins that can enhance your mood. This will help you to stay happy. So, do it right away! You will like it.