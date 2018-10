A morning walk is beneficial for your joints and heart, and the fresh morning air can soothe your nerves, enhance your mood, and keep you active and positive for the rest of the day. Just wear your walking shoes and take a walk in the nearby park/ ground. You will feel better!

In the morning, the air is fresh and there is the least amount of pollution. Along with other gases, fresh air has a good amount of oxygen. When you inhale oxygen, it is delivered to your cells, which utilize it to perform all functions. When your body functions properly, you will be able to keep various health ailments like heart disease and many more at bay. Here, we decode the many benefits of a morning walk.