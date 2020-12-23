Fibromyalgia and resistance exercise have often been considered an impossible combination. But many patients can actually achieve considerable health improvements if they undertake regular exercises. A study at Sahlgrenska Academy, Sweden, says that to improve strength, it is very important for women with this painful medical condition to exercise regular. Researchers say that patients of fibromyalgia shouldn’t be afraid to exercise, but they need to exercise the right way. There are many exercises for Fibromyalgia that can help you overcome your condition. Also Read - Want slimmer thighs? 5 effective exercises that can make you stand out

Fibromyalgia is a disease that strikes mostly women and nine out of ten cases being women. It causes widespread muscle pain and increased pain sensitivity, fatigue, reduced physical capacity and significant limitation of activities in daily life.

Things to keep in mind

If you suffer from fibromyalgia, you need to start exercising. In fact, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases says that regular exercise is one of the most useful treatments for fibromyalgia. But start slow and gradually build up his will help you ease into your workout routine without any complications and pain. Some pain is normal when you start working out. But if it becomes unbearable, stop and consult a doctor. Over time, you will notice a significant improvement in muscle strength, pain tolerance, quality of life and less limitation of activities. It is also important to know what exercises to perform if you have this condition. Here, we reveal the best exercises for fibromyalgia.

Walk your way to a pain free life

This is the simplest and best exercise for fibromyalgia. You can do it anytime and anywhere. All you need is a good pair of walking shoes and the will to start. Start slow and take a walk around the house. After a couple of days, you can venture out to the neighbourhood and gradually start covering more distance. It is important to remember that walking slowly will also help, and, in fact, fast walking may not help you at all here. But you can gradually work up to a brisk pace. Try to do this for 30 minutes three times per week and you will notice a marked improvement in your condition.

Water exercises will help

Exercising in water is easy on the joints and you are able to move your body more easily because of the bouncy of the water. Your exercise will be more effective if the water is warm and it will help ease the pain of fibromyalgia. So get into a swimming pool and spend at least 30 minutes to an hour in it working your joints and doing some moderate exercises. This will help a lot in dealing with the pain.

Do some stretches

Do some stretching exercises for Fibromyalgia. Don’t be too ambitious and start with some gentle stretches. It will help you relax and maintain good posture. Stretches will help sooth your stiff muscles but the secret lies in not overdoing it. If it pains while you do the stretches, stop immediately. Try to hold light stretches for up to a minute to get the best benefit.

Strength training is good too

Strength training includes resistance exercises and weight lifting. This surprisingly is good for patients of fibromyalgia. But you need to start slow and build up intensity gradually. Also, always use light weights to avoid injury and pain. This will ease your pain, fatigue, depression and anxiety. It will also soothe your tender points.