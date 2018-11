If you are skinny and you want to gain weight in a healthy way then you should opt for these fantastic exercises. So, make sure that you follow a well-balanced diet along with these magnificent exercises. Read on to know more about the exercises which you should do now. So, get, set and go!

You can opt for swimming: Swimming offers a host of health benefits. It can help you to lose as well as gain weight. Yes, you have heard it right! You can swear by swimming if you want to put on weight. If you go swimming you will be able to increase your appetite and hence, you will be able to gain weight in a healthy manner.

You can opt for push-ups: We are not kidding here! You will be able to work on your bigger muscles if you try doing push-ups. Push-ups are effective in weight gain So, get down on the floor and get going!

You can opt for jogging: Have you ever thought of jogging? If not then just start doing and you will be able to gain weight. Jogging can be beneficial for your heart as it can help you to enhance your cardiovascular health. Moreover, it can also boost your metabolism. This can result in adding muscle mass to your lean body. Since a person develops the ability to digest heavy meals very easily and add lots of proteins in that process.

You can opt for yoga: Yoga can help you to improve your mental and physical well-being. You will be able to stay healthy, fit and fine by doing yoga. If you do it on a regular basis then it can help you to put on weight and enhance your appetite. Try asanas like bhujang asana and vajra asana. You can see your expert's help and do the asanas which can aid weight gain.