While you're doing your bit to flatten the COVID-19 curve by staying at home during lockdown, it is very necessary to take care of your curves too. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, just a two-week break from workout can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, insulin sensitivity and more. Many of you must be having a feeling of being in a prison as you remain stuck at home, without not even being able to hit the gym. If space is the concern and you hardly have any room for exercising at your home, these 4 chair workouts will solve your problem. These chair cardio workouts can be practiced in a small area of 6ft x 8ft. Isn't it interesting? So let's get started.

Leg left and twist

This exercise helps in toning your inner thighs, abs and quadriceps. Also Read - Easy home workouts for quick weight loss

How to Also Read - 5-min workout routine to lose weight from your lower body

Sit on the edge of the chair.

Extend your right leg straight. Remember to keep your foot grounded throughout.

Cross your arms over your chest and keep your abs tight.

As you lift your right leg to the left knee, rotate your torso to the right.

Squeeze your knees together.

Return to the starting position.

Switch sides and repeat.

Practise around 15 to 25 reps.

Hinge and cross

This exercise helps in strengthening your abs and back muscles, as well as targets your lower body.

How to

Sit straight with your knees together.

Keep your toes pointed and lift your hands and bring them behind your head.

Bracing your abs hinge back a bit so that your shoulder blades barely touch the chair’s back.

Cross your right elbow and your left knee.

Begin returning to the starting position.

Switch sides and repeat.

Perform 20 alternating reps.

Chair running

Chair running can help in reducing fat from your arms, abs and legs.

How to

Sit straight and extend your legs.

Keep your toes pointed and your arms bent at the sides.

Keep your abs tight and let your shoulder blades touch the back of the chair lightly.

Start bending your right knee into your chest and turn your left shoulder towards your knee.

Pull your right elbow back.

Switch the sides immediately.

Practise on the alternate side and repeat 25 to 30 times.

Seated jack

This workout helps you in burning good amount of calories without getting all sweaty.

How to