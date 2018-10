Today, many of us follow a sedentary lifestyle but it is essential to stay in top shape as regular physical activity can protect you from fatal health ailments like obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis. Cycling can be a good option to cut down your risk of these serious health problems.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise your chances of injuries are less. It is a whole-body workout and can help you to get a toned physique. It can help you to enhance your stamina, flexibility and hand-eye coordination. Also, it can be a physically demanding workout depending upon your intensity. Here, we unearth the many health benefits of it.