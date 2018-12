Chess can be good for your brain health. It can help you to improve your ability to think critically. Chess players will have to think fast and plan their moves while playing. This can aid analytical thinking and develop the ability to anticipate and evaluate future scenarios. Thus, you will be able to yield a better output. According to a study, chess can help you to enhance your creativity and focus. Here, we brief you about the benefits of it.

It can help you to raise your IQ

According to a study, playing chess can help you to raise your IQ. So, just start playing chess today and you will surely be able to enhance the functioning of your brain.

It can help you to promote brain growth

Chess challenges the brain and stimulates the growth of dendrites, that is the bodies which send out signals from the brain’s neuron cells. Due to the more dendrites, neural communication within your brain faster and it enhances. The tree-like branches of that dendrites fire signals which can communicate to your other neurons.

It can help your brain to exercise

According to a study, when chess players identified the chess positions and geometric shapes, both the left and right hemispheres of the brain were highly active. the participants were using both sides of their brains to more quickly respond to the questions.

It can help you to prevent Alzheimer’s

As we start ageing, it becomes essential to give the brain that much-needed workout, like other major muscle groups, to keep it healthy and fit. A study observed that people who opt for a brain-games like chess are less likely to get dementia than their non-board-game-playing peers. So, just try your hand at chess today and you can thank us later!

It can help you to improve your recovery from stroke or disability

Chess can help develop fine motor skills in the people who suffered a stroke or other physical accident. This can help patients to develop motor skills, while the mental effort required to play it can enhance your cognitive skills. Playing chess can help you to concentrate relax. Thus, patients who are experiencing anxiety can get rid of it. So, don’t wait anymore and just start playing it and you can also enhance your memory.