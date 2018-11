You may be going out for bowling with your family and friend and may be doing it for fun. But, do you know that bowling can be a good exercise too. Yes, you have heard it right! This amazing activity can be a good cardio, can help you to focus and concentrate and de-stress. You will be able to improve your hand-eye-coordination if you opt for it. People from any age group can do and enjoy it! So, don’t wait anymore, just start doing it today! Here, we tell you how bowling can be good for you.

It can help you to grill your fat

Everyone wishes to Lose those excess kilos and getting back into shape. But, if you have failed to do so then, you should take up bowling now! You will surely see good results. We are not kidding here! You will be able to speed up your metabolism and hence, can become slender and sexy! Bowling will involve constant movements which will help you to burn those annoying calories. Your whole body will be moving back and forth and you will also be able to get a toned body.

It can help you to strengthen your muscles

It can help you to promote muscle exercise of your lower body since you are doing a lot of walking along and extra weight the ball which is used for bowling. You will be always on the go, throw the ball, swing your arm, stretch and this will be beneficial for your tendons, ligaments, muscles and thus, you will be able to enhance them. So, what are you waiting for? Go for it and stay healthy and hearty!

It can help you to enhance your balance

In a sport like bowling, you are required to stretch, twist and lunge and this can help you to become flexible and improve your balance. This will help you to reduce your risk of falls and injuries.

It can help you to destroy stress

Today, stress is a part and parcel of life. Your hectic professional life can stress you. Moreover, many people may also get stressed due to their personal life. But, you will be able to say goodbye to your stress, stay happy and perk-up your mood with the help of bowling. It can help you to relax and give you some break from your regular routine. Bowling with your favourites can help you to stimulate endorphins and can enhance your blood circulation. Also, it can help you to pump your heart rate. Hence, it is worth trying!