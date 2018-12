Aerial Yoga, also known as anti-gravity yoga is a mixture of traditional yoga asanas, acrobatics, and dance moves which are done by suspending in the air with the help of a hammock. Also, certain challenging yoga poses which are tough to assume on the ground are easier to do when you are hanging in the air. So, just opt for it and it will help you to stay in top shape and lead a healthy life. Furthermore, it can also be called air and antigravity yoga. You require a hammock suspended from that ceiling by support chains about off the ground or as per your convenience, to do it. This will enable you to stay fit. Here, we tell you about the insane amount of benefits of aerial yoga.

It can help you to enhance your flexibility

Aerial yoga will enable you to move freely, by putting less effort and by counteracting gravity. Suspension in the air will help you to release tension on those bones and muscles, increase your flexibility and deepen your practice. Moreover, it can also help you to strengthen your core and enhance your spinal and shoulder flexibility. So, go for it today and you will soon see the positive results.

It can help you to manage your back problems

Back problems can be annoying and can give you a tough time. It can lower your productivity and snatch away your peace. You will find it difficult to lead a healthy life. So, if you wish to get rid of your back pain then you should do aerial yoga. It will give you the chance to hang freely, can help you to lengthen your spine, it will put less strain on your back and can also allow you to tackle the tension in your hip joint and spinal cord. Ta da, you will be able to eliminate your back pain.

It can help you to destroy stress

Aerial yoga can help you to rebuild your emotional system as it clears your mind and manages your stress owing to its meditative state. It increases your creativity and can help you to develop your own artistic skills. Thus, you will be able to calm down and become happy.

It is a whole-body exercise

Due to those amazing aerial yoga movements, all the body parts are stretched and moved. You will be able to tone and define your muscles and get a chiselled body. Thus, it will help you to strengthen your joints.

It can ease your digestion

The various stretches and movements done while performing aerial yoga can help you to enhance the digestive process and tackle digestion-related issues like constipation and indigestion.