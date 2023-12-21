The Wrong Type Of Protein Can Sabotage Your Weight Loss Journey: Find Out How?

Protein is available in plenty through many different sources but the wrong kind can lead to weight gain. How can you differentiate between the right ones and the wrong ones?

If you are constantly failing to achieve your goal weight and goal fitness, it may be time to review your methods. When it comes to weight loss, every little thing matters. Some people lose weight quickly during the beginning of their journey and then suddenly, there is a weight loss plateau. This happens due to the amount of calories that they are taking. Calorie content should always be less than the amount of weight that you are losing. More often than not, it is the diet that causes hindrance to weight loss. Protein is one nutrient that is highly recommended during any fitness journey, be it weight loss or weight gain. But, the type of protein you consume matters a lot. If you eat the wrong kind and the wrong quantity, it can actually cause weight gain instead of weight loss. Before starting your weight loss journey, you must know both the best sources of protein and the worst.

5 Worst Sources Of Protein That Can Hinder Your Weight Loss Plan

Store Bought Flavoured Yoghurt

Yoghurts may seem like the perfect choice because they are probiotics and well as a great source of protein but think twice. There is a huge difference between home-made unsweetened and un-flavoured yoghurts and store bought ones which contain a lot of sugar, preservatives, artificial flavours and probably are high in calories too. If you eat this every day, it will eventually lead to weight gain.

Protein Shakes

Protein shakes are truly very effective for muscle gain and healthy weight gain. But, do not be fooled by all brands. Even though they all come with many fancy promises, more often than not the ingredients and protein content may be false. Some protein shakes can have more sugar content than protein itself and if you do not choose your brand carefully, your health will be the victim.

Protein Cereals

Store bought cereals are high in protein but are also high in sugar content. It is the worst thing you can have for breakfast or snack when your aim is to lose weight. Eating cereals will only set you backwards. Moreover, sugar does not satiate you instead it will increase your cravings.

Processed Cheese

Cheese is healthy, no doubt. But, buy the right kind. Processed cheese like all processed foods are high in trans fats, additives and sodium. It is a sure shot way for you to gain weight.

Granola Bars

Granola bars are also made with a lot of sugar and sometimes contains flavours and additives. If you really want to much on a protein-rich snack try eating dry fruits instead. They are very low in calories and very high in protein.

