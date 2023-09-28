The Best Ways To Gain Weight On A Budget In India

Being underweight due to leading a poor lifestyle is an issue.

The most effective way to gain weight is by strength training, says Neetu Chauhan, Myprotein influencer and certified nutritionist.

Are you struggling to gain weight despite eating enough food? One possible reason is that you have a higher Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). In this case, how one can achieve a healthy weight gain? Let's look at some of the affordable and effective ways to gain weight.

In a tete-a-tete with the HealthSite.com, Neetu Chauhan, a certified nutritionist and fitness expert at Myprotein, shares the best ways to gain weight on a budget in India. Neetu specializes in helping individuals achieve their fitness goals, particularly in the realm of healthy weight gain through an approach that focuses on building muscle.

Q. Why do some people struggle to gain weight despite eating enough food?

Neetu: There could be many reasons for this such as medical conditions, stress levels, genetics, etc. But one of the important reasons could be BMR which is Basal Metabolic Rate meaning number of calories a body burns at rest. Those with higher BMR will burn a lot more calories at rest as compared to others. So, they might think they are eating enough but what they don't realise is that they have a faster metabolism meaning they might have to eat in a slightly bigger surplus to be able to experience weight gain and also monitor other factors such as daily physical activity, stress levels, hydration levels, etc.

Q. What causes being underweight?

Neetu: There could be many reasons but some of the common ones can be poor eating habits, undereating, physically demanding work routine not supported with enough food, body dysmorphia, underlying health issues.

Q. Is being underweight a cause for concern?

Neetu: Being underweight is not a problem as such. I know many athletes who have overall lower body weight but are fit and heathy. Being underweight due to leading a poor lifestyle is an issue as that is often followed by health issues, which then is a problem and must be addressed.

Q. Share some affordable and effective ways to gain weight.

Neetu: There might be many different ways to gain weight but the one I preach is to gain weight by gaining muscle. Strength training is key. It will not just help you gain weight but will improve your strength, stamina and overall health. Working out is mainly associated with weight loss, especially in India, which is the reason why us hardgainers have always hesitated from lifting weights but not anymore. The process is very simple:

Strength train 4-5 days a week covering both upper body and lower body muscles. Gradually increase the weights as you grow stronger to challenge the muscles.

Support your workouts with a surplus of calories, meaning eating above your maintenance calories to support weight gain. These can easily assess your calorie intake using a calorie calculator.

Increase your protein intake to gain more muscle. Your daily protein intake should range between 1.5g protein per kg bodyweight to 2g protein per kg bodyweight.

Final word

The most effective way to gain weight is by strength training. This is how one can gain weight the right way by building muscles, getting stronger and leading an active lifestyle. It is very affordable as well because workouts can easily be done at home. All you need is a range of challenging dumbbells (PVC dumbbells are pretty inexpensive), expert guidance, homecooked meals and your consistency and time.

