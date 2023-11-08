The Best Time Of The Day To Work On Your Diet, Fitness And Health Is...

Try building healthy habits in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)

Morning, evening, or late night? When should you meditate and incorporate healthy habits? Know from an expert.

As people become more and more aware of their health, they strive to incorporate certain healthy habits into their routine. But, just like everything else in life, there is an appropriate time to pick up these habits. You would not want to start your day with a certain activity and end your day with another. For instance, having a cold pizza or a burger for breakfast is not ideal, and eating eggs and toast for dinner is not something a lot of people would prefer to do either.

Speaking about essential healthy habits -- such as your diet, your fitness activities and overall health -- and when you should be doing them, integrative nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal took to Instagram to explain that according to yogic science, different times of the day have different kinds of properties.

"So, in the morning from 4 am to 6 am, it is a satvik period. This is when you can do meditation, yoga, and other things that can spiritually uplift you," said the expert.

She added that from 6 o'clock in the morning to 6 o'clock in the evening, it is the rajasik time, which is the time to do things and take action. "Go out there, do your exercise, achieve your goals and things like that."

Jaiswal added that post 6 pm, it is the tamasik period. "It is basically the time when you do not want to do anything. It is a dull period; you just want to put your legs up. If you want to incorporate any change, this will be the most difficult time to incorporate any good habits."

She added that for people who are looking to improve their lifestyle, dietand such, it would be easier and natural for them to make these changes between 6 am and 6 pm which, as mentioned previously, is the rajasik period. "So, you can eat all the good foods during this time, because post 6 pm, when the tamasik period begins, you would automatically want to put your legs up, eat junk [food], watch Netflix and indulge in all the 'wrong' activities."

Jaiswal concluded by saying that if one wants to bring about a change, they must try doing it in the 12-hour window between 6 am and 6 pm in order to get better results. "Do not push yourself too much in the tamasik period."