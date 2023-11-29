The 75 Soft Workout Challenge: A Realistic Weight Loss Guide For Beginners

Weight loss is not an easy process and setting unrealistic goals is definitely not the way to go. Is the viral '75 soft challenge' the answer to your fitness journey?

The internet is filled with numerous viral workout challenges and each time a new trend comes up, people go 'Ga Ga' over it. The most recent viral trend was 'The 75 Hard Challenge.' This challenge is not for the faint hearted. It is a tough one and it requires resilience, time and dedication. Many experts say that the 75 hard challenge was a bit extreme and not suitable for all. Is this true? For arguments sake, let us compare this challenge with the new trend 'The 75 Soft Challenge' which has also made quite the mark on the internet.

We are all aiming to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle but most of us barely have enough time. With the insanely busy schedules, working out for 90 minutes every single day is out of the question. The standard time that we may get to focus on our physical health is three to four days a week and doctors are with us on this. Three to four days of workout is more than enough for 9 to 5 employees. If you have enough time to take up a tough challenge like the 75 hard challenge, then go for it. But on a realistic note, majority of the people cannot afford that much time and energy. Worry not, we have the 75 soft challenge for you!

What Is The 75 Soft Challenge?

So, why are people on social media fussing over this challenge? The rules of 75 hard challenge were strict, hard to follow and not suitable for all. It mentions:

You must follow the rules for 75 days straight and not miss a single day. Follow ONE diet for 75 days. It can be any healthy diet but it has to be specific and you need to really commit to being consistent with it. No cheat meals No alcohol 45 minutes workout twice a day and one outdoor workout is a must 5 litres of water is a must Take pictures of yourself everyday to track your progress

But, the rules of 'The 75 Soft Challenge' are a lot more lenient and realistic:

Follow a healthy die chart. It can be any healthy food. Avoid alcohol but special occasion are exempted. Daily exercise for 45 minutes including one rest day in between. You must drink 3 litres of water every day. Read a book of your choice to keep your brain as active as your body.

What Are The Benefits?

Here's how this challenge is very easy to accomplish and comes with numerous benefits:

Challenges you to eat healthy but you have the liberty to choose the kind of healthy food you want to stick to. It may be impossible for some people o avoid alcohol, especially on special occasions. This workout ensures that you drink less but you can also enjoy your life whilst staying fit. 45 minute exercise is very easy to follow and is the minimum time required for anybody to achieve a fit body. Rest days are as important as workout days. You body and muscles need the rest to heal.

The bottom line is that this challenge is achievable.

