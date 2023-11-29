The 75 Soft Workout Challenge: A Realistic Weight Loss Guide For Beginners

The internet is filled with numerous viral workout challenges and each time a new trend comes up, people go 'Ga Ga' over it. The most recent viral trend was 'The 75 Hard Challenge.' This challenge is not for the faint hearted. It is a tough one and it requires resilience, time and dedication. Many experts say that the 75 hard challenge was a bit extreme and not suitable for all. Is this true? For arguments sake, let us compare this challenge with the new trend 'The 75 Soft Challenge' which has also made quite the mark on the internet.
We are all aiming to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle but most of us barely have enough time. With the insanely busy schedules, working out for 90 minutes every single day is out of the question. The standard time that we may get to focus on our physical health is three to four days a week and doctors are with us on this. Three to four days of workout is more than enough for 9 to 5 employees. If you have enough time to take up a tough challenge like the 75 hard challenge, then go for it. But on a realistic note, majority of the people cannot afford that much time and energy. Worry not, we have the 75 soft challenge for you!
What Is The 75 Soft Challenge?
So, why are people on social media fussing over this challenge? The rules of 75 hard challenge were strict, hard to follow and not suitable for all. It mentions: