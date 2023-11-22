The 75 Hard Challenge: Can This Viral Fitness Regime Help You Get Back In Shape?

The 75 Hard challenge is not for the faint hearted. Designed by motivational speaker and podcaster Andy Frisella, this challenge can transform your body and mind.

Are you a fitness freak? Then you must have come across the many viral workout trends and challenges that continuously trend on social media platforms. Needless to say, these trends keep coming and going. A recent workout challenge called, 'the 75 Hard Challenge' however, gained almost two billion views which makes it rather intriguing. People were following it and posting on social media with the hashtag #75Hard Challenge. It certainly went viral but what is it all about? Let us find out.

The 75-day workout plan was designed and created by Andy Frisella, a motivational spealer, podcaster and author and supplement company owner. This was created with the aim of starting a 'transformative mental toughness program'. It was only recently that this challenge went viral on the internet.

What Is The '75 Hard Challenge' All About?

The 75 Hard challenge is not for the faint hearted. There are certain rules that need to be strictly followed. If you succeed at it, you will reap amazing benefits.

There are 6 main rules that are non-negotiable and need to be followed for 75 days straight. Follow ONE diet for 75 days. It can be any healthy diet but it has to be specific and you need to really commit to being consistent with it. Cheat meals are not allowed during this period. Do not drink alcohol during these 75 days. Do two 45 minute workouts in everyday. One workout HAS to be outdoors. 5 litres of water everyday is a must. Take a picture of yourself to track the progress. Last but not the least, do something that does not include fitness but will help you grow as a person. Frisella recommends that you read 10 pages of inspirational non-fiction each day to keep yourself motivated.

What Are The Benefits?

Before we discus the general benefits, take a look at the body transformation Andy Frisella underwent after following this challenge:

Here are the benefits of The 75 Hard Challenge:

This challenge is a tough one and it requires discipline but the silver lining is that, even after you complete this challenge, you will get used to the disciplined life and that is essential. It will help you get stronger and fitter and increase your determination for life. It will help you stay healthy and sticky to the habits you inculcated while completing this challenge. It will keep you away from diseases. Help you gain muscles fast. Help you loose weight, if that is your goal.

There Are Some Risks That You Must Note:

This challenge, however successful it may have been for some people poses some health risks as well:

Firstly, it does not have any scientific backing. The intensity of the challenge is hard and it could lead to injuries which is why it is important for you to train with a trainer first. If in case you fail at this challenge, it may affect your mental health.

However, remember that this is just a challenge that you are taking up, you are not a complete failure even if are not able to complete it at first try. You are not a failure if you choose to take it slow and you are not a failure if you keep trying until you succeed.

