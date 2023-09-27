Testosterone Boost: 7 Exercises Men Must Try After 30

Testosterone Boost: 7 Exercises Men Must Try After 30

Like every other aspect of the body, after a man hits his late 30s, their testosterone level will start dropping. How can you boost it naturally?

Testosterone is the main hormone in the male body. It is also referred to as the male sex hormone. A good level of testosterone is essential in men because it helps the body build muscle mass, maintain bone density, grow body hair and bring changes in their voice when they hit puberty. All the changes brought along during adolescence are because of the spike in testosterone levels. It is also responsible for libido, bone and muscle mass, distribution of fat, muscle strength and the production of red blood cells in the body.

Women's body also produced testosterone but the levels are a lot lower than men. Although, some women who suffer from hormonal problems, may have a slightly higher level. These problems can however be fixed through medications.

Why Is Testosterone Important?

Testosterone levels start to increase after puberty but start to fall after late 30s and early 40s. this is why it is important that men pay attention to their bodies. According to a study, after a man hits 40, the male sex hormone level will drop almost 2 percent each year, which is a lot. Along with this, men may start to experience a fall in bone density, muscles mass, low libido and other health problems. Yes, there are techniques to get a testosterone boost through drugs, steroids, etc. but this is not a natural method.

TRENDING NOW

How Does Exercise Impact Testosterone Levels

Your testosterone levels rise after exercise, especially intense, heavy strength training. This increase in level may last just 15 minutes or up to an hour. Men often experience a greater and longer rise in testosterone when they strength train in the evening, as opposed to the morning. New exercisers get a bigger boost, too, but over time their hormone levels adapt.

Intense and heavy physical exercises will increase your testosterone level in the body. Typically, this spike lasts for about 15 minutes or even an hour. Studies have revealed that, if men workout in the evening instead of morning, their testosterone level will rise more and will also last longer. People who are beginners at the gym typically get a big boost in the initial days and later on the hormone level will start to adapt. Regular and consistent exercise is enough to increase your testosterone levels from low to normal.

Types Of Exercises Men Must Try

Squats

Deadlifts

Bench press

Row

Pullups / chinups

Overhead press

Pushups

Couple of advices that experts give are: While working out, keep a 48 hour gap between working the same muscle group, do not overdo it, compliment your workout with foods that also help boost hormonal health.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES