Just How Difficult Was Taylor Swift's Regimen For Her Eras Tour?

Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

"I know I'm not drinking on tour. I know I'm working out in between shows. I know I'm keeping my strength and stamina up. I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken," the singer said.

It is not easy to be Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy Award winner is always in the news for her songs, her romantic and personal life, her fashion, etc. Recently, in honour of her being named 'Person of the Year' by TIME magazine, Swift opened up about her life and behind the scenes for her Eras Tour with the outlet, sharing a glimpse of just how much hard work she has to put in on a daily basis to make her shows successful and to give her fans the music that they deserve.

Swift, 33, told the publication exclusively that she wanted to "superserve the fans" to repay them for the "effort they put in to attend her career-retrospective concert". The tour, for which she has been doing back-to-back shows, has required intense physical, mental, and emotional discipline.

"They had to work really hard to get the tickets," the singer told the magazine about her fans. "I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium." Six months before the tour kicked off in March 2023, Swift began getting in shape by working on her body, telling the outlet: "I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly."

What did the preparation look like?

Swift, who is currently dating American football player Travis Kelce, said her preparation for the tour was rigorous. It consisted of running on the treadmill every day while singing the entire Eras setlist, "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs," she was quoted as saying. It would also include a "specialised strength, conditioning, and weights program at her gym, Dogpound, and doing three months of dance lessons".

"I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought. Learning choreography is not my strong suit," she told TIME.

Swift was also "disciplined about drinking" for her three-hour and 15-minute show. "I stopped drinking for a couple months before the show except for on Grammy night, which was hilarious. I gave myself a fun night for that one," she said. "I know I'm not drinking on tour. I know I'm working out in between shows. I know I'm keeping my strength and stamina up. I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed," she added.

"That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure," the singer was quoted as saying. Amid all these shows, on her off days, which Swift calls "dead days", she does not do anything except getting out of bed to get some food.